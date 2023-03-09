Positively Georgia
Helicopter pilot travels to Atlanta for big award

Robert Burns at the Helicopter Association International convention.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robert Burns, an 88-year-old helicopter pilot, is used to spending his days up in the sky. But this week he and his daughter, Deana, drove from North Carolina to metro Atlanta for a very special occasion.

The Helicopter Association International awarded Burns with an award for 31,000 flight hours with no violations or accidents.

His daughter recalls the unforgettable moment —

“Goosebumps, happy, joyful, almost to the point of crying and so was he. It was one of his best days,” said Deana Burns.

Burns, who is now retired, has been flying helicopters for 40 years. After 6 years in the military, Burns says it quickly became his life’s passion.

A passion, that isn’t without its dangers.

“You have to give credit to the Lord for looking after you,” Burns said.

Burns isn’t shy about admitting he’s had his fair share of emergency landings after his engine blew out mid-air.

“I always tell people as long as you don’t let your judgement exceed your skill, if you can avoid those things, that’s the key to survival,” he said.

Burns always found a way back home, something his family is eternally grateful for. And that after all these years, he’s finally being recognized for this huge accomplishment.

“It was one of his best days, I’m so glad we did this,” said Deana Burns.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

