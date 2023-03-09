Jasmin Brown on ‘Zatima’, Uptown Comedy Club and more

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasmin “WatchJazzy” Brown, candidly talked about her career, what she hopes to accomplish in the future and her success as an actress, writer, producer, stand-up comedian and social media influencer.

Jasmin has been in the business for years, she started her career as an extra in movies with the same big personality, demanding attention from every room she walks in.

She has created her own alter-ego Toya Turnup which started on social media and is now on the comedy stage. Jasmin has a loyal following on both her Instagram accounts with Toya Turnup having 635K followers and her WatchJazzy page having 1.2 million followers.

Jasmin discussed her character Deja on Zatima which she is reprising for season 2, premiering on BET+ on Thursday, March 16th.

Toya Turnup will be making her return as well at Uptown Comedy Club on Saturday, March 25. There will be two shows one at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Jasmin has accomplished so much in the industry but still has so much more to share.

Her passion as a writer has opened up other opportunities for her, she is currently working on her dreams of being a director!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.