MARTA opens survey for South DeKalb Transit Initiative

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA has opened a survey taking public opinions on the South DeKalb Transit Initiative.

The project seeks to “keep pace with demand” in south DeKalb County, which “is expected to experience significant growth.”

The South DeKalb Transit Initiative study area. (MARTA)

MARTA says they are exploring multiple transit options, including bus rapid transit (BRT), light rail transit (LRT) and heavy rail transit (HRT).

MARTA recently cut the number of future expansion projects from 17 to seven. The agency cited financial troubles as the reason for the cuts. According to a recent public meeting, heavy rail transit in the area could cost up to $7.5 billion.

