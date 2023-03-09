Positively Georgia
More than $4K, drugs seized from 48-year-old Summerville man

Photo of money and drugs seized in Summerville
Photo of money and drugs seized in Summerville(Summerville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summerville police detectives and drug task force agents from Lookout Mountain seized a large amount of money and drugs from a 48-year-old Summerville man on Monday.

Maurice Brown faces multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Police seized more than $4,700 in cash and 6 oz of methamphetamine from a Summerville home.

