More than $4K, drugs seized from 48-year-old Summerville man
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summerville police detectives and drug task force agents from Lookout Mountain seized a large amount of money and drugs from a 48-year-old Summerville man on Monday.
Maurice Brown faces multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Police seized more than $4,700 in cash and 6 oz of methamphetamine from a Summerville home.
