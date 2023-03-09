National Meatball Day with ‘Meatballerz’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Restaurants across the country are celebrating with special offers on meatballs on Mar. 9.

To celebrate, Meatballerz is hosting its first-ever Meatball Palooza.

The festivities will occur on Mar. 11 at Eventide Brewing starting at 1 p.m.

The event will feature meatball field games, eating contests and cheese-pulling competitions, live cooking demos, and more.

Attendees will also have the chance to win free Ball-in-a-Hole sandwiches for a year, Eventide beers, and Meatballerz swag all while enjoying bites from Meatballerz.

