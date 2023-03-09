New SOS system promises more secure storage of voter information

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the launch of the state’s new custom voter registration system, one that will help securely store voter information and help clerks work through registrations faster.

The Georgia Registered Voter Information System – GARVIS for short – was the “largest and fastest in American history,” Raffensperger said.

“In only 15 months, we have executed the largest, fastest rollout of a top-down statewide voter registration system,” he added.

With an estimated 8 million registered voters, Georgia keeps track of 200 million records associated with each; from digital files like signature records and PDFs, to license and social security numbers.

“So when people ask us, how do we know who voted, how do we know it’s real, how do we know it’s fair? Because we have the receipts we keep on this secure system. That’s how we know that,” said Secretary of State COO Gabriel Sterling. “So don’t let anybody believe that there are dead voters voting, or there’s double voting in any kind of significant way because it’s just not true. We built this system for that purpose, to show you we’re taking security every single day.”

GARVIS will move sensitive voter information to a federal secure data storage system, one that Sterling said the old state storage system couldn’t match.

“It couldn’t adjust to some of the things that the new laws required and some of the federal rules required, so it’s time to move past certain things,” said Sterling.

The rollout comes after 150,000 hours of development, testing, and training, a process officials say local clerks were part of the entire time.

“At my direction, they have been in the room, they had a seat at the table since day one,” said Raffensperger. “I wanted to make sure we were working with the counties out of the gate. After all, the counties run the elections.”

The system is already up and functioning. With it in place, local clerks will be able to tell in real-time when voters move into and out of their jurisdictions, and can quickly approve or update voter registration and absentee ballot applications.

“I’m really excited about it because there are certain things that we couldn’t do in the old system,” said Rhonda Walthour, chief registrar of Liberty County and its roughly 40,000 voters.

The system also came at a cheaper cost than most states pay for theirs. Whereas the cost can reach as high as in the tens of millions, Sterling said GARVIS cost $3 million in bond money.

“No government anywhere launches something this large, this big, this fast this well, other than Georgia,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.