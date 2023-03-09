Norfolk Southern CEO testifies before Senate committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Alan Shaw, the President and CEO of Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern, faced a Senate Committee Thursday to answer to growing concerns with derailments.

“I want to begin today expressing how deeply sorry I am for the impact this derailment has had on the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities,” Shaw said in his testimony. “I am determined to make this right. Norfolk Southern will clean the site safely, thoroughly and with urgency. You have my personal commitment.”

The hearing comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed February 3rd, causing a massive toxic chemical spill affecting the air, soil and water in East Palestine, Ohio.

Shaw was pressed on if Norfolk Southern commit to cleaning up contaminated soil and pay residents’ medical bills for health issues related to the derailment.

“I told my team we are going to do more than less with the environmental cleanup, more than less with the citizens of East Palestine,” he said.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown scolded the company and accused executives of lining their pockets at the expense of residents.

“If Norfolk Southern had paid a little more attention to safety, and a little less attention to its profits-- if it cared a little more about the Ohioans along its tracks, and a little less about its executives and shareholders -- these accidents would not have been as bad, or maybe not happened at all,” Senator Brown said.

He and fellow Ohio Senator J.D. Vance are part of a bipartisan group introducing the Railway Safety Act of 2023. It proposes measures including enhanced and updated inspection standards, railroad-funded HAZMAT training for first responders, and implementing newer rail cars and tanks.

In the meantime, Shaw pledged $21 million worth of investments into the East Palestine community, as well as another $7.5 million to Pennsylvania, which also had areas affected.

“We will be in the community for as long as it takes,” Shaw noted, explaining the company has signed a lease on a permanent space in East Palestine with a designated liaison.

The Federal Railroad Administration reports Norfolk Southern had 1,058 train accidents between 2019 and 2022. The data does not specify how many of those were derailments.

Investigators have not determined an official cause, but the National Transportation and Safety Board’s preliminary report says a wheel bearing appeared to overheat just moments before the derailment.

