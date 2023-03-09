Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Officer shoots driver during traffic stop in Cobb County, police say

The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer Wednesday night on...
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer Wednesday night on I-75 South.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a traffic stop on the interstate ended with an officer shooting the driver overnight in Cobb County.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night on I-75 South near Delk Road.

Cobb County police say an officer was walking towards the vehicle and noticed the driver had a gun. They say the driver moved towards the gun and did not respond to the officer’s commands to stop. That’s when the officer fired at the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital and at last check, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
The scene of a deadly two-car crash on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County

Latest News

Rodrigo Floriano, Jose Martinez, Susana Morales
Gwinnett Police hold forum to address concerns over teen death cases
Horry Hope launches for opiod awareness
Researchers warn of accidental opioid poisonings
Gwinnett Police hold forum to address concerns over teen death cases
Atlanta parents upset about possible school rezoning plan