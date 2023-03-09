Officer shoots driver during traffic stop in Cobb County, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a traffic stop on the interstate ended with an officer shooting the driver overnight in Cobb County.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night on I-75 South near Delk Road.

Cobb County police say an officer was walking towards the vehicle and noticed the driver had a gun. They say the driver moved towards the gun and did not respond to the officer’s commands to stop. That’s when the officer fired at the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital and at last check, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

