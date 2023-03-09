Protesters rally at King Center against public safety training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters are rallying outside the King Center in opposition to the planning public safety training center.

The group reportedly plans to march to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is funding the site.

RIGHT NOW: Roughly one hundred people have gathered at the King Center in #Atlanta to protest the building of the planned public safety training center.



They’re also calling for police accountability after the recent deaths of Tyre Nichols and Manuel Teran.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Jc5PW6kYsV — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) March 9, 2023

23 people were arrested after a chaotic protest at the site following a music festival.

RELATED STORIES

Atlanta police say officers at training center were lawfully deputized

EXCLUSIVE: GA Attorney General on what’s next for ‘Cop City’

23 face judge following protests at Atlanta Public Safety Training site

Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility

Question of jurisdiction at planned training site raised at city council meeting

DeKalb County Sheriff responds to protests at DeKalb County Jail

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.