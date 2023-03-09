Protesters rally at King Center against public safety training center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters are rallying outside the King Center in opposition to the planning public safety training center.
The group reportedly plans to march to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is funding the site.
23 people were arrested after a chaotic protest at the site following a music festival.
