Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rayfield first woman to be named president of Columbus State

Stuart Rayfield
Stuart Rayfield(University System of Georgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The new president of Columbus State University will be the first woman to lead the campus.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia announced Thursday that it has chosen Stuart Rayfield to succeed Christopher Markwood, who retired last year after seven years as president of the school of roughly 7,500 students.

Rayfield will start her new job July 1.

Rayfield is no stranger to Columbus State, where she spent a decade as a professor and administrator before leaving the campus in 2016. She returns after serving as the university system’s chancellor for leadership and development since 2018.

Rayfield also has prior experience as a campus president, having worked as an interim president at Gordon College and the University of West Georgia.

An Alabama native, Rayfield earned her doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt University. She will be Columbus State’s sixth president since its founding in 1958.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

Former Davis Elementary School staff member accused of having alcohol on school property.
Former Cobb County educator charged with having alcohol on school grounds
Family of Susana Morales launch petition urging police to further investigate her case
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
MARTA track restoration nears completion
MARTA opens survey for South DeKalb Transit Initiative