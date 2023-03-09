RCSO: Suspect shot on I-20 tried running over deputies two days prior

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dramatic multi-county chase on Interstate 20 this morning ended with a wanted man shot by law enforcement.

Traffic on westbound I-20, between Panola and Wesley Chapel roads, was backed for hours as the Georgia Bureau of Investigations investigated the shooting of a man by Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies.

I-20 WB shutdown between Panola Rd & Wesley Chapel. GBI on scene after a Rockdale County deputy shot someone. Details limited but sheriff says the initial incident started EB lanes of I-20, chase ensued, ending in shooting in WB lanes. ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/bVqqLVltHx — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 9, 2023

According to Lt. LeJohn Tate, with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 a.m. deputies were pursuing the driver of a vehicle who tried running over a deputy two days prior during a routine traffic stop. That incident prompted the aggravated assault charges for which the driver was wanted.

When deputies spotted the vehicle Thursday morning in Rockdale County, they say the suspect lead them on a chase into DeKalb County, near Wesley Chapel Road where the suspect then drove onto I-20 east.

Lt. LeJohn Tate said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, got a flat tire and jumped over the median into the westbound lanes where deputies shot him.

“When we left the scene, he was alive and breathing,” said Tate. “To my knowledge, there are not any life-threatening circumstances.”

Tate said the suspect hit two other vehicles during the pursuit. The drivers were not hurt. Neither were the deputies. As for what exactly led deputies to shoot the suspect, the GBI is investigating.

