Researchers warn of accidental opioid poisonings

Researchers are concerned about the rising number of opioid poisonings.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alarming new study shows more children dying from poisonings related to opioids.

And many of those poisonings are happening in their own homes.

“Supervision is helpful, but it’s not the end all, be all, because kids are quick and poisonings can happen in a split second. So what we recommend is that parents and families should focus on preparedness and prevention,” said Dr. Christopher Gaw at the Division of Emergency Medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “They should keep medications and other toxic substances out of sight and out of mind.”

That’s way up compared to 24% in 2005.

An author of the study says in the past decade, children have been exposed to new opioid sources such as heroin, fentanyl, and drug treatments like methadone. Keeping those and other drugs out of the reach of children is key, officials say.

Researchers also recommend keeping naloxone at home in case you need to treat a possible opioid exposure.

Gwinnett Police hold forum to address concerns over teen death cases
