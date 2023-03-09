Restaurant Report Card: Asian Fusion fails with 63; Cozy Coop earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First had tough questions for a Chinese restaurant in DeKalb County this week which had a slew of health violations.

Asian Fusion on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody failed with 63-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee washed dishes without sanitizing solution. Plus, an employee attempted to prep food without washing hands and there were several flies in the kitchen and dead roaches by the cooler.

“We had a report from a pest control company, and they checked everything and said it’s coming from the sewer but it’s not the little cockroaches, it’s the outside cockroaches,” An employee said.

Management is working to correct the issues. We also found that they posted an old inspection report of 84 and a b, instead of their failing one.

There are a couple of restaurant scores to update this week. In Cherokee County, Cactus Cantina on Argonne Terrace in Holly Springs improved to 87-points and a B on a reinspection. And in Fulton County, The 57th Fighter Group on Clairmont Road in Chamblee scored a 95 and an A on a follow-up inspection.

And at Cozy Coop on Barrett Creek Boulevard in Marietta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They serve good food fast with southern grub on their menu. You can start out with the wedge salad, fried okra, full rack of ribs, chicken sandwich, fried chicken and they have the full chicken wings, plus some delicious sides to go with it. Boy that’s good!

