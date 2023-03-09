Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Restaurant Report Card: Asian Fusion fails with 63; Cozy Coop earns 100

A Chinese restaurant in DeKalb County is answering tough questions after a slew of health violations.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First had tough questions for a Chinese restaurant in DeKalb County this week which had a slew of health violations.

Asian Fusion on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody failed with 63-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee washed dishes without sanitizing solution. Plus, an employee attempted to prep food without washing hands and there were several flies in the kitchen and dead roaches by the cooler.

“We had a report from a pest control company, and they checked everything and said it’s coming from the sewer but it’s not the little cockroaches, it’s the outside cockroaches,” An employee said.

Management is working to correct the issues. We also found that they posted an old inspection report of 84 and a b, instead of their failing one.

There are a couple of restaurant scores to update this week. In Cherokee County, Cactus Cantina on Argonne Terrace in Holly Springs improved to 87-points and a B on a reinspection. And in Fulton County, The 57th Fighter Group on Clairmont Road in Chamblee scored a 95 and an A on a follow-up inspection.

And at Cozy Coop on Barrett Creek Boulevard in Marietta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They serve good food fast with southern grub on their menu. You can start out with the wedge salad, fried okra, full rack of ribs, chicken sandwich, fried chicken and they have the full chicken wings, plus some delicious sides to go with it. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

Changes take effect to allow GA families to foster more kids at given time
The number of drivers in Georgia are expected to double by 2050
Georgia transportation officials plan for double the number of drivers by 2050
A rally outside the King Center.
Protesters rally at King Center against public safety training center
Jasmin Brown
Jasmin Brown on ‘Zatima’, Uptown Comedy Club and more