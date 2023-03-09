Sandy Springs special education teacher dies unexpectedly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County charter school is reeling after a special education teacher died unexpectedly.
News of Kimberly Bonner’s death was announced through a letter sent to Ridgeview Charter Middle School this afternoon. Bonner was a 7th-grade special education teacher at the school in her 40s.
In the letter, Principal Opie Blackwell said, “in the six years she has been at the school, Ms. Bonner made a tremendous impact on our team. She was a phenomenal teacher who cared about the community.”
A cause of death has not been announced.
