Sandy Springs special education teacher dies unexpectedly

Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard(Storyblocks)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County charter school is reeling after a special education teacher died unexpectedly.

News of Kimberly Bonner’s death was announced through a letter sent to Ridgeview Charter Middle School this afternoon. Bonner was a 7th-grade special education teacher at the school in her 40s.

In the letter, Principal Opie Blackwell said, “in the six years she has been at the school, Ms. Bonner made a tremendous impact on our team. She was a phenomenal teacher who cared about the community.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

