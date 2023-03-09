Positively Georgia
Smyrna adds red light cameras to two major intersections

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Smyrna is adding red light cameras to two crash-prone intersections.

The cameras will go in at Cumberland Boulevard, Spring Road, East-West Connector, and South Cobb Drive.

Smyrna Police numbers show every year there are almost 300 crashes at these intersections combined.

“They need to drive slower. I saw someone drive 80 mph here, you know, they almost hit me,” said driver Isaac Sanchez.

“People disregard the traffic control devices and have accidents,” said Major Louis Defense with Smyrna Police.

That’s why Smyrna’s city council voted unanimously to put in the red light cameras.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to change behaviors and driving manifestation. We’re trying to get people to be more conformative to the red lights that are there for a clear purpose,” said Defense.

The cameras will issue automatic citations based on license plate info. They’ll be $70 and the city will use that money to pay off the cameras-and the rest can go towards the city’s budget.

“I feel like it’ll be better because, you know, a lot of people go through red lights and they be causing accidents and stuff,” said Sanchez.

According to studies by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, red light cameras can reduce the rate of people running red lights over time by 40%.

“It’s a force multiplier, it’s an extra set of eyes that will be there to help keep people accountable,” said Defense.

But sometimes the wrong person is held accountable since tickets go to the car’s owner, not necessarily the driver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports more than 28% of all red-light tickets are issued to the wrong person.

“We’re hoping that if this is an area you frequent often, that you’ll be mindful that the lights are there, and when it goes to red, that it means stop,” said Defense.

There will be a 30 to 60-day warning period once the cameras are installed here in May.

