22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one man and teenager were shot in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on Pleasant Forest Drive in Decatur at 6:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They also located a second victim, a 16-year-old male, in the rear of the residence with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

