Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one man and teenager were shot in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on Pleasant Forest Drive in Decatur at 6:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They also located a second victim, a 16-year-old male, in the rear of the residence with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 after dramatic multi-county chase
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Sandy Springs special education teacher dies unexpectedly

Latest News

OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 after dramatic multi-county chase
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
A deadly double shooting is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.
Man killed in southwest Atlanta shooting identified