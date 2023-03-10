Historic Stockbridge restaurant Green Front Café reopens

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former popular neighborhood restaurant and gathering place in Stockbridge is back open after sitting dormant for years following the death of its influential owner.

Diane Miller knew she found something special when she bought the Green Front Café, located at 112 Second St., in 2018.

“It just kept calling me, and the history is just so rich,” she said.

Dating back to the late 1940s, the restaurant is believed to be the oldest in Stockbridge. A black woman by the name of Carrie Mae Hambrick started selling hamburgers and hot dogs out of the front room of what was her family home. The business quickly grew into a gathering spot.

“Here you would Black and white dining side by side,” Miller said. “The senators and elected officials coming down from the Gold Dome. They would sit here with the people in the neighborhood. So, it was a melting pot.”

Mrs. Carrie Mae, as she was affectionally known, not only fed her community for some 50 years, she its people financially, emotionally, and spiritually. She died in 2010.

“She was considered to be the jewel of the neighborhood,” Miller said.

After years of sitting in disrepair, bringing the Green Front Café back to life was no easy feat. Miller and her family were determined. The mother of two said updating the space was a labor of love.

“We had to go through, from the beginning, all the zoning, all the planning, putting all commercial, upgrading everything,” Miller said. “So, it took a while to get it right.”

Melana is Miller’s 15-year-old daughter and co-owner of the restaurant, working the register when she’s not in school. The 9th grader says she looks forward to one day carrying on the legacy of women she admires.

“I’m so proud of her,” she said of her mother. “I knew she would take on this moment and make it something special. Mrs. Carrie Mae helped a lot of people here and it was the people who made the restaurant what it was.

Miller said she’s most excited about bringing the community back together.

“In this neighborhood, particularly, it is very important that they have a place to gather. So, people come. They sit. They chat. It’s a place to run back into neighbors and reconnect. Just like the Hambrick family kept it alive, we’re expecting to do the same.”

You’ll find some of the same food items and soul food delicacies from the past on the new menu. Right now, the Green Front Café operates on limited hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.