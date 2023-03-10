Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Dollywood debuts new coaster this spring, park’s longest

It will be the longest coaster at Dollywood
The last piece of Big Bear Mountain's track was installed Tuesday.
The last piece of Big Bear Mountain's track was installed Tuesday.(Dollywood)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tn. (Atlanta News First) - An exciting new attraction is opening at Dollywood this spring, just in time for the park’s momentous celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dolly’s hit song “I Will Always Love You.”

Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, whisking families along on an expedition in search of the Big Bear as they circle the park’s Wildwood Grove area. Spanning 3,990 feet of track, riders will be treated to nearly two minutes of ride time.

Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour.
Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The coaster will also feature technology that allows for onboard music and announcements.

While guests will undoubtedly be excited for the park’s hottest new attraction, Dollywood features an array of existing rides sure to appease any thrillseeker. From the high-speed Lightning Rod to the soaring Wild Eagle to the twisting Tennessee Tornado, coaster fans will have plenty to whet their appetites after they’ve experienced the all-new Big Bear Mountain.

Dollywood
Dollywood(Dollywood)

For more information on all of the rides and attractions featured at Dollywood, be sure to click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

Sandy Springs fountain
Sandy Springs park construction moving forward despite debate over fountain
Robert Burns at the Helicopter Association International convention.
Helicopter pilot travels to Atlanta for big award
Sandy Springs park construction moving forward despite debate over fountain
Protesters rally at King Center against public safety training center