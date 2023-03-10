Dollywood debuts new coaster this spring, park’s longest

PIGEON FORGE, Tn. (Atlanta News First) - An exciting new attraction is opening at Dollywood this spring, just in time for the park’s momentous celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dolly’s hit song “I Will Always Love You.”

Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, whisking families along on an expedition in search of the Big Bear as they circle the park’s Wildwood Grove area. Spanning 3,990 feet of track, riders will be treated to nearly two minutes of ride time.

Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The coaster will also feature technology that allows for onboard music and announcements.

While guests will undoubtedly be excited for the park’s hottest new attraction, Dollywood features an array of existing rides sure to appease any thrillseeker. From the high-speed Lightning Rod to the soaring Wild Eagle to the twisting Tennessee Tornado, coaster fans will have plenty to whet their appetites after they’ve experienced the all-new Big Bear Mountain.

