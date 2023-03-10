Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Ex-Fulton County teacher convicted of rape pleads guilty to additional charges

Robert Vandel
Robert Vandel
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Fulton County teacher Robert Vandel, already convicted of raping a student, is sentenced for two more cases, according to a statement from attorneys.

The lawsuit said a teacher now serving a 10-year rape sentence should have never been hired.

The 65-year-old did the same thing to students in Cherokee Couty, prosecutors said. After pleading guilty to child sexual abuse on Thursday Vandel will be in prison for eight more years.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta teacher arrested for rape and molestation has a history of misconduct.

Detectives say he victimized two students while teaching at the private school Lydon Academy in Holly Springs. But this was after he was fired from Fulton Academy of Science and Tech where police say he raped a 7th grader there.

RELATED: Lawsuit targets school system after it hires teacher with several complaints.

An Atlanta news First Investigation revealed the teacher had a troubling history spanning 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
Suspect arrested in murder, sexual assault in DeKalb County
Rally against future public safety training center
Changes take effect to allow GA families to foster more kids at given time