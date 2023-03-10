Ex-Fulton County teacher convicted of rape pleads guilty to additional charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Fulton County teacher Robert Vandel, already convicted of raping a student, is sentenced for two more cases, according to a statement from attorneys.

The lawsuit said a teacher now serving a 10-year rape sentence should have never been hired.

The 65-year-old did the same thing to students in Cherokee Couty, prosecutors said. After pleading guilty to child sexual abuse on Thursday Vandel will be in prison for eight more years.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta teacher arrested for rape and molestation has a history of misconduct.

Detectives say he victimized two students while teaching at the private school Lydon Academy in Holly Springs. But this was after he was fired from Fulton Academy of Science and Tech where police say he raped a 7th grader there.

RELATED: Lawsuit targets school system after it hires teacher with several complaints.

An Atlanta news First Investigation revealed the teacher had a troubling history spanning 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.