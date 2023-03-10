Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Morning rain; Dry afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain in metro Atlanta as you drive to work this morning with dry weather this afternoon.

Friday’s summary

High - 65°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 80% before noon

What you need to know

Scattered rain will continue this morning in metro Atlanta. It’s a First Alert due to the rain impacting your morning drive, but no storms are expected.

It will be dry by lunchtime with decreasing clouds this afternoon and temperatures in the 60s.

Forecast map for 8 a.m. Friday
Forecast map for 8 a.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for noon Friday
Forecast map for noon Friday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)

Saturday will start cool with morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it’ll turn out to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

More rain and isolated storms will impact us on Sunday, which is also a First Alert! In addition to rain on Sunday, an isolated strong storm will also be possible.

Next week will be dry, but colder with a freeze expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

