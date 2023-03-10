Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance to host ‘Shaken, Not Stirred Gala’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance is celebrating its 25th anniversary and plans to celebrate in style at the Shaken, Not Stirred Gala set for Mar. 11 at the Georgia Aquarium.

Gala guests will enjoy an elegant night in signature style with specialty cocktails, a seated dinner, live music, dancing, casino games, tributes, and auctions.

Our very own Atlanta News First Monica Pearson and Tracye Hutchins will co-host the event with proceeds supporting GOCA’s Bag of Hope program as well as education and awareness efforts statewide.

Attire is black tie optional, and festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m.

BACKGROUND

In 1998, a group of Atlanta women met each other at the St. Joseph’s Gynecological Cancer Support Group. All ovarian cancer survivors with different stories to share, they began pooling their energies and passions with the intent to bring awareness of ovarian cancer and early detection to the forefront of women’s health issues. The first step was to educate Georgia’s women, their families, and their healthcare providers about the risks, symptoms and treatments of ovarian cancer.

The mission of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance (GOCA), a 501c-3 non-profit, is to increase awareness and educate Georgia’s women of all ages and their families, as well as the healthcare community about the risks and symptoms leading to early detection. GOCA serves the state of Georgia with public outreach programs, education, and awareness efforts. With no sure way of predicting ovarian cancer and no single screening test to identify it at the earlier, pre-symptomatic stages, awareness and education are critical for all women in order to protect themselves from late-stage ovarian cancer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.