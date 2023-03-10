Positively Georgia
Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power customers will catch a break on this month’s bill.

The electric company is offering one-time credits to residents.

If you had an active account during 2022, you are eligible for the credit.

The amount varies based on energy usage.

According to the company’s website, the decision was based on their “business performance” and it’s a way to thank valued customers.

