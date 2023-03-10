Positively Georgia
Georgia Tech fires basketball coach Josh Pastner after seven seasons

Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt announced Pastner's firing on the school's website Friday.
Josh Pastner
Josh Pastner(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Tech has fired head basketball coach Josh Pastner after seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

Before taking over at Georgia Tech, Pastner spent seven seasons at the helm at Memphis.

His record at Georgia Tech is 109-113, including a 51-77 mark in the ACC. Pastner led the Yellow Jackets to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021, as well as a trip to the NIT Championship Game in 2017.

Georgia Tech finished this season with a 15-18 record, including a 6-14 mark in ACC play.

Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt announced Pastner’s firing on the school’s website Friday afternoon saying in part “Our search for a new Head Men’s Basketball Coach is underway”

“After seven seasons as our Men’s Basketball Head Coach, I have informed Josh Pastner that we are making a change in the leadership of our storied program. Josh has been an incredible ambassador for Georgia Tech, treating others with the utmost respect, and wearing his passion on his sleeve. His genuine care for student-athletes, our Men’s Basketball program, our athletics department, and the Institute is unquestionable. On behalf of the Georgia Tech community, I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Josh, his wife, Kerri, and their family for their service to the Institute. We wish them all of the very best wherever their journey takes them next.”

To read the full letter on Pastner’s firing click here.

Georgia Tech’s Pastner says ‘team’ is Yellow Jackets’ star

