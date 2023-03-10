Gwinnett Police respond to concerns over missing Hispanic teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Shattered families shared their grief and concerns with the Gwinnett County Police Department at a forum held in Norcross Thursday night.

It comes after several Hispanic teens were reported missing and later found dead in the last month.

Parents wanted to know how police are creating leads in missing cases and investigating these cases. They also wanted to know that police are not just giving up on searching for Hispanic teens that may be presumed to be runaways.

“She had her whole life to live,” Jasmine Morales said her 16-year-old sister, Susana Morales, was talented, but her life was one of many recently cut short after she was reported missing by family.

Susana’s remains were found in a wooded area of Highway 316 in early February. Family members said Thursday that Gwinnett Police are not being transparent enough about the case.

“We’re just asking for full transparency from the police department to come forth addressing the family, addressing the community so that people can feel safe at home,” a representative of the Morales family said in a press conference Thursday.

But the Morales family is not the only family concerned about the way missing cases are being held in the Gwinnett Police Department.

“God forbid if my child goes missing, how can you guys take precautions and protocols for my son or daughter to not be labeled a runaway case,” Gwinnett resident Laura Zarate said during the police forum.

Gwinnett County Police Chief James D. McClure and his command staff reassured the community during the forum that they are doing everything to locate missing people regardless if they are a runaway or not.

“I have a 16-year-old daughter too, who attends a school in Gwinnett that I am concerned about. When your child goes missing, my child goes missing. We use every tool in our toolbox and resource available to locate any child who’s missing,” Chief McClure said.

Other parents wanted to know what police are doing to fight against the fentanyl pouring into the community and killing teens.

“I am a mother of a child who was murdered because they were sold fentanyl,” one parent said during the police forum.

Police reminded parents that the department has 10 narcotic investigators working around the clock to track down and prosecute fentanyl dealers and respond to overdose calls.

“The most important thing I want our community to know is that we take these crimes very seriously,” Chief McClure said.

Many residents were happy that police held a forum to address the concerns, but others said they want city leaders in Gwinnett County to consider a teen curfew to help make the community safer for everyone.

