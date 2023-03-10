Haralson County searching for man who failed to register as sex offender

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Haralson County police are searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Curtis Eugene Green was released from prison in June 2022, but did not register as a sex offender.

Green is a white, 62-year-old male. He is bald with blue eyes, is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 178 pounds.

Green’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information should contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.

