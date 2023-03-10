Lake Lanier, Buford Dam to be renamed by Army Corps of Engineers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lake Lanier and Buford Dam could be receiving new names.

The Mobile District of the Army Corps of Engineers announced that Lake Lanier and Buford Dam will be renamed under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The act created a congressional naming commission “to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor the Confederate States of America.”

Lake Lanier is named for Sidney Lanier, a poet and Confederate soldier often referred to as “the Poet of the Confederacy.” Buford Dam was named for Algernon Sidney Buford, former president of the Atlanta and Richmond Air-Line Railway and Confederate soldier.

The Army Corps of Engineers has opened a public comment form here.

Congress has the final authority to pick the new name.

