Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in custody on a murder charge for his alleged connection to the killing of a woman in DeKalb County.

The man, identified as Joaquin Perez, was arrested on Mar. 9 for murder and aggravated sodomy, officials said.

The DeKalb County Police Department says officers responded to an area near the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road on Mar. 3 in reference to a woman found dead in a creek.

“Investigation revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered by a known suspect,” a report states.

