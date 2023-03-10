Positively Georgia
Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek, officials say

“Investigation revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered by a known suspect,” a report states.
Joaquin Perez
Joaquin Perez(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in custody on a murder charge for his alleged connection to the killing of a woman in DeKalb County.

The man, identified as Joaquin Perez, was arrested on Mar. 9 for murder and aggravated sodomy, officials said.

The DeKalb County Police Department says officers responded to an area near the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road on Mar. 3 in reference to a woman found dead in a creek.

“Investigation revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered by a known suspect,” a report states.

