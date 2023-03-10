Positively Georgia
Man and teen shot in DeKalb County, investigation underway

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one man and teenager were shot in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a person shot on Pleasant Forest Drive at 6:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The second victim with a gunshot wound was located in the rear of the residence, police said.

Both of the victims were transported to a hospital. There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

