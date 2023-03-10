Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Manuel Teran’s hands were raised during police shooting, family says

“Imagine police killed your child. And then imagine they won’t tell you anything. That is what we are going through.”
Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death
Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Manuel Teran’s hands were raised when police fatally shot them at the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center in January, according to attorneys for the family.

An independent autopsy, commissioned by Manuel’s family, showed that Manuel was probably in a seated position, “cross-legged” when killed and his both hands showed “exit wounds” in both palms. The family has been demanding that investigators provide transparency in their investigation.

RELATED: Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death.

Family attorney Jeff Filipovits said the GBI has “selectively” released information framing its narrative while actively preventing Manuel’s family from obtaining any information. “The GBI will not even tell us what type of evidence it has. Now, it says that the City of Atlanta cannot release the public records sought by Manuel’s family.”

“Imagine the police killed your child. And now then imagine they won’t tell you anything. That is what we are going through,” says Manuel’s mother Belkis Teran in the release.

The family plan to have a press conference to discuss the details of the results of the private autopsy as well as the lawsuit filed against the City of Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

The medical team assesses symptoms, tests the patient's blood and organs, and uses brain scans...
New blood clotting study underway at Northeast Georgia Medical Center
No arrests have been made at this time.
Person shot, injured in DeKalb County, investigation underway
Green Front Café on Second Street in Stockbridge
Historic Stockbridge restaurant Green Front Café reopens
Historic Stockbridge restaurant Green Front Café reopens