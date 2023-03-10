Positively Georgia
Mattie’s call was issued for 75-year-old Fulton County woman with dimentia

Jean Denson
Jean Denson(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 75-year-old Jean Denson who was last seen at a dentist’s office in Backhead on March 9.

Police say Denson is currently diagnosed with dementia. Her car was last seen on Buford Highway at English Oak Drive in Doraville, police said.

Denson has brown hair and blue eyes. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weights 145 pounds.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

