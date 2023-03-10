Monica Pearson speaks with Dolly Parton ahead of Dollywood opening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you love the great Dolly Parton --and who doesn’t?-- her popular Dollywood theme park opens for the new season tomorrow, up in Pigeon Force, Tennessee. That’s about four hours from Atlanta. The theme for Dollywood this spring season is “Fifty Years of ‘I Will Always Love You,’” and Parton sat down with our own Monica Pearson to talk about why the park is so close to her heart.

2022 set a park record for attendance and 2023 looks to bring even more to the park. A presentation held for season passholders Friday previewed a new ride and resort at the park.

Big Bear Mountain is set to open in May in the Wildwood Grove section of the park. The nearly 4,000-foot-long coaster will be the park’s longest and focus on a brand new character. A new resort called Heartsong will open in November and begin taking reservations in June.

A revamped Dolly Parton museum was teased for 2024.

You can see Monica’s full conversation with Dolly on ‘Monica Pearson One On One’ on Peachtree TV, April 23.

