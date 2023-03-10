New blood clotting study underway at Northeast Georgia Medical Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When seconds matter you want to know that your doctors have every tool at their disposal.

A new study set to begin later this spring at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville could one day change the way emergency room doctors around the world treat trauma patients.

“We already have methods to get them blood back quickly, but we also know that patients in that state have a worse ability to clot as it is,” said Dr. Timothy Stevens a trauma surgeon at NGMC.

The new study will see if the blood clotting drug Kcentra, which is already FDA-approved to reverse the effects of blood thinning medications, will also work if given to ER patients.

Dr. Timothy Stevens says the emergency room setting makes this study unique. If a patient doesn’t want to participate, they’ll likely have to opt out before an emergency happens.

“Most studies we try to get permission ahead of time to study medicines. For this, we know that won’t always be possible, so we’re doing our best to educate the community and give them a chance to learn about it ahead of time,” said Dr. Stevens.

The study is being conducted in about 120 trauma centers in several countries and will include 8,000 patients. The hospital is holding several community forums to educate the public about this study. The virtual forums are scheduled for Monday, March 13. Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16.

