Person shot, injured in DeKalb County, investigation underway

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to Eastwick Road and Candler Road in reference to a person shot and located a man in his 20s at the front gate with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

