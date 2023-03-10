Person shot, injured in DeKalb County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to Eastwick Road and Candler Road in reference to a person shot and located a man in his 20s at the front gate with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.