Sandy Springs park construction moving forward despite debate over fountain

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A future park meant to honor veterans is moving forward despite tense debate over the cost of including a massive water feature.

Sandy Springs City Council just approved construction on a $5.7 million memorial park near the City Springs downtown area.

Nearly $1.5 million dollars will pay for a water fountain at the entrance.

Some council members argued the funds could be better spent elsewhere.

The project was approved anyway.

Construction should start later this month.

