Sandy Springs park construction moving forward despite debate over fountain

Some council members argued the funds could be better spent elsewhere.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A future park meant to honor veterans is moving forward despite tense debate over the cost of including a massive water feature.

Sandy Springs City Council just approved construction on a $5.7 million memorial park near the City Springs downtown area.

Nearly $1.5 million dollars will pay for a water fountain at the entrance.

Some council members argued the funds could be better spent elsewhere.

The project was approved anyway.

Construction should start later this month.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

