Search underway for Hall County inmate who walked away during work release

Ryan Michael Roper
Ryan Michael Roper(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a work release jail inmate who walked away from a job site in Jefferson Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 28-year-old Ryan Michael Roper, of Gainesville, was at work with his employer when he removed his ankle monitor. The monitor was discovered at a location off Old Pendergrass Road. Investigators are unsure in which direction Roper was traveling.

Roper is described as 5 feet 10, 130 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, and brown shoes. He was serving time in jail on meth possession and probation violation charges.

If you have seen Roper or know where he might be, contact 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-566-8812.

