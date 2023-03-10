Suspect arrested in murder, sexual assault in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect in a murder and sexual assault case in DeKalb County has been arrested.

Joaquin Perez was arrested March 9 on suspicion of a murder that occurred March 3. Police responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road and found a woman dead in a creek. The woman had reportedly been sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

On March 3, 2023, DKPD responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road in reference to a woman found deceased in a... Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Perez has been charged with aggravated sodomy and murder.

