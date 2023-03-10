Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Suspect arrested in murder, sexual assault in DeKalb County

(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect in a murder and sexual assault case in DeKalb County has been arrested.

Joaquin Perez was arrested March 9 on suspicion of a murder that occurred March 3. Police responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road and found a woman dead in a creek. The woman had reportedly been sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

On March 3, 2023, DKPD responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road in reference to a woman found deceased in a...

Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Perez has been charged with aggravated sodomy and murder.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

Robert Vandel
Ex-Fulton County teacher convicted of rape pleads guilty in additional charges
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
Rally against future public safety training center
Changes take effect to allow GA families to foster more kids at given time