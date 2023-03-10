Suspect arrested in murder, sexual assault in DeKalb County
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect in a murder and sexual assault case in DeKalb County has been arrested.
Joaquin Perez was arrested March 9 on suspicion of a murder that occurred March 3. Police responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road and found a woman dead in a creek. The woman had reportedly been sexually assaulted before she was murdered.
Perez has been charged with aggravated sodomy and murder.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.