Training wheels off: Program teaches Coweta County children how to ride a bike

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Where did you learn to ride a bike? Was it in your neighborhood? Maybe a park? Some Georgia elementary students are taking their first bike ride without training wheels, in gym class.

“It is a happy place. They are working hard, they are sweating and they don’t even realize they are putting in the hard work,” said Dr. Page Tarleton, Principal at Newnan Crossing Elementary School.

All Kids Bike, a National nonprofit, is passionate about making bikes accessible to kids.

The group works to get Learn-to-Ride Programs in schools.

Bike Coweta reached out to them, hoping to get their program into schools in the community.

“Our organization along with Yamaha has established Learn to Ride programs in 7 schools now,” said Brent Snodgrass, with Bike Coweta, “We love it! We love it! We know that what we are doing here with this program specifically is creating a love of a sport that literally can last them through their lifetime.”

“When they master a skill and you see something new and you see the joy on their face, it makes you feel good,” said Todd Kelley, PE teacher at Newnan Crossing Elementary School.

Connect with Bike Coweta:
Connect with All Kids Bike:

