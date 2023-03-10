Two people arrested in connection with shooting at Dunwoody restaurant

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Dunwoody.

The shooting happened Feb. 11 at Sage Woodfire Tavern. A couple reportedly tried to leave without paying for a meal and got into a physical altercation with the security guard. A man then shot the security guard and fled.

Anthony Bernard Jones and Jailyn Reese have been arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct and theft of services. Reese has been charged with theft of services.

