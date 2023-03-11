Positively Georgia
Arrest made in Cartersville baby formula thefts

Baby formula recovered following arrests in Cartersville.
Baby formula recovered following arrests in Cartersville.(Cartersville Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested for stealing baby formula from metro Atlanta Publix supermarkets.

Regulo Sanchez-Romero, Mateo Sanchez-Romero, and a 16-year-old were arrested at a Publix supermarket March 9 as they tried to steal more baby formula. The arrests led to a search of their car, which revealed 662 cans of formula, valued at $26,000.

Both adults have been charged with felony theft by shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Regulo Sanchez-Romero has also been charged with driving while unlicensed and Mateo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with providing a false name and date of birth.

