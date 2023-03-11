Positively Georgia
Atlanta Public Schools job fairs underway Saturday

Two job fairs for the Atlanta Public School Department is underway at Frederick Douglass High School on Saturday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two job fairs for the Atlanta Public School Department is underway at Frederick Douglass High School on Saturday.

Officials say the school district needs to hire teachers for all grade levels and subjects across the city.

The district also needs to fill operational positions such as bus drivers, school resource officers, crossing guards, and maintenance jobs.

The two job fairs are being held at Frederick Douglas High School until Noon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

