Atlanta’s 139th annual St. Patrick’s Parade underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 139th annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is underway in Atlanta on Saturday.

The longest-running parade in Atlanta’s history returned to Midtown, bringing with it a massive celebration for all ages to celebrate Irish culture and history.

The parade attracts individuals and groups from around the city and the South including clowns, floats, bands, Bagpipe & Drum Corps, children, dancers, drill teams, and more.

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade Route (WANF)

The parade began at Noon at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street. It is set to continue down Peachtree to 5th Street.

Motorists traveling in the downtown and midtown Atlanta areas should be aware of traffic, road closures, and possible detours.

The emphasis is on children and families in celebration of all of Atlanta’s diverse backgrounds on a day when “everybody is Irish.”

While you’re there be on the lookout for the Atlanta News First Alert Weather team!

Officials say the parade is presented by Irish Network Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.