Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta’s 139th annual St. Patrick’s Parade underway

St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade(WANF)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 139th annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is underway in Atlanta on Saturday.

The longest-running parade in Atlanta’s history returned to Midtown, bringing with it a massive celebration for all ages to celebrate Irish culture and history.

The parade attracts individuals and groups from around the city and the South including clowns, floats, bands, Bagpipe & Drum Corps, children, dancers, drill teams, and more.

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade Route
Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade Route(WANF)

The parade began at Noon at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street. It is set to continue down Peachtree to 5th Street.

Motorists traveling in the downtown and midtown Atlanta areas should be aware of traffic, road closures, and possible detours.

The emphasis is on children and families in celebration of all of Atlanta’s diverse backgrounds on a day when “everybody is Irish.”

While you’re there be on the lookout for the Atlanta News First Alert Weather team!

Officials say the parade is presented by Irish Network Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
No arrests have been made at this time.
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing for killer of Clark Atlanta student rescheduled

Latest News

Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood Theme Park
Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Public Schools job fairs underway Saturday
Police line tape
Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school
Atlanta Public Schools job fairs underway Saturday