Bond hearing for killer of Clark Atlanta student rescheduled

Brantley is charged with the killing of Alexis Crawford in 2019.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who police say admitted to killing a college student and dumping her body in Decatur is seeking bond.

Barron Brantley faced a judge this morning in Fulton County.

His bond hearing was rescheduled for March 24.

Brantley and his girlfriend are charged with the 2019 killing of 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford.

Crawford’s family is outraged with the news of this hearing, saying “the monsters that murdered Alexis should not ever get out of jail under any circumstances.”

There’s still no trial date set for either Brantley or co-defendant Jordyn Jones.

