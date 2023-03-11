Positively Georgia
Community Movement Builders: 22 detained, 1 arrested in Atlanta ‘raid’

Atlanta police officials told Atlanta News First that they served a warrant on Saturday
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Community Movement Builders officials told Atlanta News First that 22 people were detained and one person was arrested during what the group called a “raid” at the Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation early Saturday morning.

Atlanta police officials only confirmed officers served a warrant in southeast Atlanta. No additional details were made available by the police.

According to the website, the Community Movement Builders is a “Black member-based collective of community residents and activists serving Black working-class and poor Black communities.”

The Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation is a community resource that helps to distribute fresh food to the local Atlanta community, according to Community Movement Builders officials.

According to officials from the Community Movement Builders, “the agencies entered the house with AR15′s, aimed long guns at those who were detained, and refused to provide an arrest warrant, saying it was offsite.”

A ‘legal observer’ recently received a $5,000 bond after he was among the 23 people arrested in connection to violence at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility on March 5. Officials said the ‘observer’ must also avoid the site and have no contact with the co-defendants.

The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity.

Activists have been protesting the planning and construction of the proposed Atlanta police training center, which they refer to as “Cop City,” for months now.

RELATED: A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Officials have not released the identities of the individual who was arrested and the detainees.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

