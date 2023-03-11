Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family looks for answers in disappearance of Atlanta business partners

Family members of two beloved Atlanta business partners are not giving up on finding their loved ones.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family members of two beloved Atlanta business partners are not giving up on finding their loved ones.

Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra own the RockStar Print Shop in College Park. Police said they both vanished nearly two weeks ago when they were supposed to meet for a business deal.

Investigators said they found both of their cars in different locations.

The men’s families searched around the areas with no sign of either of them.

Family members told Atlanta News First Friday that they are feeling extremely confused and devastated that there has been no sign of either man.

They said the situation has been beyond painful but they didn’t want that to stop family and friends from celebrating Salter’s 40th birthday on Friday in front of his t-shirt shop with a balloon send-off.

The parking lot in front of the shop was a packed sea of red, black and white. Family said Salter was a Falcons football fan and those were his three favorite colors.

Family and friends joined together to pray for Salter and Guerra in hopes that new information will soon come to light that will help lead investigators to their whereabouts.

Salter’s family members told Atlanta News First that he was really looking forward to celebrating his big 40th birthday.

“Today we just want to celebrate Jason the way...well not the way he would have celebrated unfortunately because we are used to Rockstar-style type celebration but we just want him to know that we are still searching. Hopefully, he can feel the love that he’s receiving from his family and his friends,” Salter’s cousin Michelle Johnson said.

Family members said they were grateful to see all of the support from the community too.

“It means a lot to me because I realize that everything that I have taught and poured into him over the years, I see it and feel it in all of these people that have showed up,” Salter’s Godfather said.

Investigators said multiple agencies are still actively assisting in this investigation and new details are limited that they can publicly share at this time.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
No arrests have been made at this time.
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

House fire in Georgia
Neighbors seek removal of blighted home in DeKalb
Baby formula recovered following arrests in Cartersville.
Arrest made in Cartersville baby formula thefts
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing for killer of Clark Atlanta student rescheduled
Neighbors seek removal of blighted home in DeKalb