Family looks for answers in disappearance of Atlanta business partners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family members of two beloved Atlanta business partners are not giving up on finding their loved ones.

Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra own the RockStar Print Shop in College Park. Police said they both vanished nearly two weeks ago when they were supposed to meet for a business deal.

Investigators said they found both of their cars in different locations.

The men’s families searched around the areas with no sign of either of them.

Family members told Atlanta News First Friday that they are feeling extremely confused and devastated that there has been no sign of either man.

They said the situation has been beyond painful but they didn’t want that to stop family and friends from celebrating Salter’s 40th birthday on Friday in front of his t-shirt shop with a balloon send-off.

The parking lot in front of the shop was a packed sea of red, black and white. Family said Salter was a Falcons football fan and those were his three favorite colors.

Family and friends joined together to pray for Salter and Guerra in hopes that new information will soon come to light that will help lead investigators to their whereabouts.

Salter’s family members told Atlanta News First that he was really looking forward to celebrating his big 40th birthday.

“Today we just want to celebrate Jason the way...well not the way he would have celebrated unfortunately because we are used to Rockstar-style type celebration but we just want him to know that we are still searching. Hopefully, he can feel the love that he’s receiving from his family and his friends,” Salter’s cousin Michelle Johnson said.

Family members said they were grateful to see all of the support from the community too.

“It means a lot to me because I realize that everything that I have taught and poured into him over the years, I see it and feel it in all of these people that have showed up,” Salter’s Godfather said.

Investigators said multiple agencies are still actively assisting in this investigation and new details are limited that they can publicly share at this time.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

