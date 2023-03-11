First Alert: Sunday brings rain and the chance for isolated severe storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The weekend will start on a nice note with sunshine and low 60s for Saturday afternoon.

Expect clouds to increase tonight and a few showers will be possible late, acting as a precursor to the rainy and stormy Sunday on the way.

We have a First Alert for Sunday as widespread rain and storms will begin in the morning and linger through the evening.

Isolated severe storms will be possible starting in the late morning with the severe threat shifting south of I-20 through the afternoon and evening.

Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats, but a brief tornado will also be possible.

The threat for severe weather will come to an end by sunset, and we look ahead to a sunny and cool start to next week.

Mostly sunny start. Clouds build through the day. Highs in the low 60s. (Atlanta News First)

Isolated severe storms possible tomorrow starting in the late morning through the early evening. (Atlanta News First)

Widespread rain begins tomorrow morning. Isolated severe storms possible as well. (Atlanta News First)

First Alert: Rain and storms south tomorrow afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Nice day today ahead of a stormy Sunday. Dry for most of the work week next week with temperatures gradually warming. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.