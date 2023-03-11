Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert: Sunday brings rain and the chance for isolated severe storms

Saturday looks nice, but Sunday brings rain and storms
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The weekend will start on a nice note with sunshine and low 60s for Saturday afternoon.

Expect clouds to increase tonight and a few showers will be possible late, acting as a precursor to the rainy and stormy Sunday on the way.

We have a First Alert for Sunday as widespread rain and storms will begin in the morning and linger through the evening.

Isolated severe storms will be possible starting in the late morning with the severe threat shifting south of I-20 through the afternoon and evening.

Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats, but a brief tornado will also be possible.

The threat for severe weather will come to an end by sunset, and we look ahead to a sunny and cool start to next week.

Mostly sunny start. Clouds build through the day. Highs in the low 60s.
Mostly sunny start. Clouds build through the day. Highs in the low 60s.(Atlanta News First)
Isolated severe storms possible tomorrow starting in the late morning through the early evening.
Isolated severe storms possible tomorrow starting in the late morning through the early evening.(Atlanta News First)
Widespread rain begins tomorrow morning. Isolated severe storms possible as well.
Widespread rain begins tomorrow morning. Isolated severe storms possible as well.(Atlanta News First)
First Alert: Rain and storms south tomorrow afternoon
First Alert: Rain and storms south tomorrow afternoon(Atlanta News First)
Nice day today ahead of a stormy Sunday. Dry for most of the work week next week with...
Nice day today ahead of a stormy Sunday. Dry for most of the work week next week with temperatures gradually warming.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
No arrests have been made at this time.
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
Joaquin Perez
Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek, officials say

Latest News

Temperatures trend cooler
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant Saturday before a rainy Sunday
Temperatures trend cooler
First Alert | Rain & Storms Sunday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Saturday is nice, Sunday is not
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Rain and storms
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Rain and storms