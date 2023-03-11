First Alert: Sunday brings rain and the chance for isolated severe storms
Saturday looks nice, but Sunday brings rain and storms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
The weekend will start on a nice note with sunshine and low 60s for Saturday afternoon.
Expect clouds to increase tonight and a few showers will be possible late, acting as a precursor to the rainy and stormy Sunday on the way.
We have a First Alert for Sunday as widespread rain and storms will begin in the morning and linger through the evening.
Isolated severe storms will be possible starting in the late morning with the severe threat shifting south of I-20 through the afternoon and evening.
Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats, but a brief tornado will also be possible.
The threat for severe weather will come to an end by sunset, and we look ahead to a sunny and cool start to next week.
