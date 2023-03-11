Positively Georgia
Grady Memorial Hospital in legal dispute over “Grady Baby” brand

Grady Baby Company and Apparel find themselves in a legal battle over trademark issues pertaining to the Grady Baby phrase.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just off the beltline in Atlanta’s Inman Park, there’s a catchy clothing business in the public eye.

Grady Baby Company and Apparel find themselves in a legal battle over trademark issues pertaining to the Grady Baby phrase.

“We received a cease-and-desist letter from Grady Memorial Hospital and their claim is that they own the trademark Grady Baby that it belongs to them,” Grady Baby Co. & Apparel attorney Amber Saunders.

It turns out that the clothing store’s attorney told us they received the Grady Baby trademark from the federal government last year and they own the rights to the phrase fair and square.

“We think it’s a shame that a large institution like Grady would try and shut them down,” Saunders said.

Grady Memorial Hospital took it a step further. This week, they filed a lawsuit against two separate businesses in the metro area which are using the term, Grady Baby.

The hospital claims they have used the Grady Baby term on their own apparel including t-shirts and onesies for babies for many years and that the hospital owns common law rights to the phrase.

“Grady Memorial Hospital is absolutely picking on the little guy there’s no way they haven’t known that this company existed for this amount of time and through the trademark process they had an opportunity to object, and they didn’t,” Saunders said.

