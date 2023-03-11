Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
No arrests have been made at this time.
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

Customers react after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank seized
House fire in Georgia
Neighbors seek removal of blighted home in DeKalb
Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin...
Family reacts to Paul Flores sentencing
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Family looks for answers in disappearance of Atlanta business partners
Baby formula recovered following arrests in Cartersville.
Arrest made in Cartersville baby formula thefts