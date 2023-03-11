Positively Georgia
Police seek man for questioning in Nathan Millard’s case

Derrick Perkins, 45
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man they want to speak about the death of Nathan Millard who was found dead on March 6 during a business trip to Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected.

The wanted man, identified as 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, was last seen in the South Baton Rouge area driving a 2003 Toyota Camry, according to the police department. Perkins is needed for questioning in the missing person case investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on Perkins’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or crime stoppers at 225-344-7867.

