Neighbors seek removal of blighted home in DeKalb

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You never want to find yourself living next to a blighted property, but for some people in DeKalb, that’s the reality tonight.

“Safety’s concern is that we have children in the neighborhood and if you look at the property over there, it appears that it can fall down at any time,” said Lanny Davis.

RELATED: Woman dies in an overnight house fire in Dekalb County.

Davis says his neighbor’s home on Holy Cross Drive has been sitting abandoned after a fire.

“The house burned in December 2021 but as time went by early 2022 we want to know what was going to be done,” he said.

He has been reaching out to the county since the home burned down in December 2021. Dekalb County Code Compliance says they’ve been working with the property owner since May 2022.

They say the homeowner agreed to clear the burned property and apply for county permits to demolish it.

DeKalb County Code and Compliance Administration Deputy Director Timothy Hardy said, “he had some issues initially with the insurance company and kind of needed some time to work through those issues.”

Officials say last May they gave the homeowner 30 days to start repairs or demolition. By August the property was found to be non-compliant.

An extension was given that same month but it expired in December.

After we reached out to the county on Friday, we learned they’re taking another step toward action.

The county notified the homeowner that the County Attorney’s office will be asked to initiate an in rem nuisance abatement; that means if the county gets an order to demolish the property, a lien will be placed on the home for the cost of demolition.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.