New guidance for breast density information during mammograms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Food and Drug Administration will soon require mammography facilities to notify patients about their breast density. These changes must be implemented in the next 18 months. Research reveals having dense breasts has been associated with up to four times higher risk of developing breast cancer.

About one in eight women will get breast cancer in her life. Dr. Anita Johnson, a breast surgical oncologist at the Women’s Cancer Center at City at Hope Atlanta, said roughly half of the women over the age of 40 have dense breast tissue. It’s an additional risk factor for developing breast cancer, but it also makes breast cancer more difficult to detect on a mammogram.

Dense breasts can’t be determined by self-exams or clinical exams, only mammograms. Dr. Johnson said the FDA’s announcement is great news.

“For me, it was finally- someone taking a stand for us so the women who, and all the time we see women with dense breast tissue, who never had the opportunity of getting additional screening,” said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson said the classification means insurance may now cover additional imaging- ultrasounds, additional mammograms, or breast MRIs for women with dense breast tissue.

“Sometimes the FDA gets a bad rep, but this will help get those additional tests paid for and that is what we need,” said Dr. Johnson.

The United States Preventative Task Force, an independent expert panel that issues screening recommendations, has said that it is not yet clear if the use of these additional tests is beneficial.

The FDA advises women aged 50 to 74 to get a mammogram every other year.

